Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) versus Forward Air (NYSE:FWRD) Financial Survey

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Forward Air alerts:

This table compares Forward Air and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 4.23% 11.27% 6.22% Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65%

This table compares Forward Air and Radiant Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.41 billion 1.26 $87.10 million $3.04 20.97 Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.30 $10.54 million N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forward Air and Radiant Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 1 0 2.33 Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forward Air currently has a consensus target price of $65.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Forward Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Forward Air has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forward Air beats Radiant Logistics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool). The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services. It also offers shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, final mile, customs brokerage, and other handling services. This segment provides its transportation services through a network of terminals located at or near airports. The TLS segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. The Pool segment offers high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive products to various destinations. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.