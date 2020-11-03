RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDS-A. Cowen raised shares of RDS-A from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RDS-A from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of RDS-A from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of RDS-A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

RDS-A stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

