Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.70. Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 3,672,970 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

About Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, and Benin. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese, iron ore, uranium, cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits, as well as oil and gas properties.

