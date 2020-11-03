Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

RBCAA opened at $33.84 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $707.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 64,646 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 36.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

