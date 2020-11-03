Reviewing Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Vermillion shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Vermillion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermillion has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aspira Women’s Health and Vermillion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vermillion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Vermillion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61% Vermillion -307.31% -155.25% -103.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Vermillion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 86.84 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -21.06 Vermillion $4.54 million 81.29 -$15.24 million N/A N/A

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

