Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $422.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.