Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 14,900 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Legacy Housing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.72% of Legacy Housing worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $89,271.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,872,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $96,583.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,214,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,896,530.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,363. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEGH. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

