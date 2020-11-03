Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 6,451 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Shares of V opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.99. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

