Rock Creek Group LP Buys 1,103 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.