Rock Creek Group LP Buys 14,900 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Legacy Housing comprises 1.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at $999,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at $50,071,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $86,339.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,486,689.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,363. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGH. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of LEGH opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

