Rock Creek Group LP Buys 20,373 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 440.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. eHealth accounts for 1.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.10% of eHealth worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 10.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 33.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

EHTH opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

