Rock Creek Group LP Buys New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 1.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $59,421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after buying an additional 1,104,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 795,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $101,193,000 after buying an additional 286,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 186.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

