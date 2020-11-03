Rock Creek Group LP Grows Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. comprises approximately 1.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

