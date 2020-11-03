Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 272,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 257,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 112,290 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPI stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.96.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

