Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.55 Million Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,125 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.29% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 291,841 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $4,733,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $4,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $398.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

