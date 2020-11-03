Rock Creek Group LP Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,591,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

