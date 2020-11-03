Rock Creek Group LP Has $2.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Shares of V opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $193.99. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

