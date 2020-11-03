Rock Creek Group LP Has $525,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 149,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 21.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Walmart by 20.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Walmart by 15.1% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

