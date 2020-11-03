Rock Creek Group LP Has $546,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.