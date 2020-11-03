Rock Creek Group LP Has $582,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,419,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

