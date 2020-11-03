Rock Creek Group LP Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 486,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 284,651 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 240,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 166,690 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

MTG opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

