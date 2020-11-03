Rock Creek Group LP Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

