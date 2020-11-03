Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 724,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.16 and its 200-day moving average is $311.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

