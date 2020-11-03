Rock Creek Group LP Invests $1.13 Million in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.21% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

