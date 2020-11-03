Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $993,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.06. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,418. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

