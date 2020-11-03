Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

