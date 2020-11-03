Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Stock Position in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 90.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350,143 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RST opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. Rosetta Stone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $737.78 million, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RST. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications.

