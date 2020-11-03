Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Norbord accounts for about 0.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.07% of Norbord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Norbord by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 130.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSB stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Norbord Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.76 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. Norbord’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

OSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

