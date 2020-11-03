Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 8,263 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.10% of Century Communities worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $714,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 224,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $47.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.