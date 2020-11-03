Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Shares in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 85,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 224,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. Research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

