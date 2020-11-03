Rock Creek Group LP Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 139.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $503.23 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.24. The company has a market capitalization of $310.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.