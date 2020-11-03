Rock Creek Group LP Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

