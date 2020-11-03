Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.7% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

