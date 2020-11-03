Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 384,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $119,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $312.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

