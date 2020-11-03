Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

