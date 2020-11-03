Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Position in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 270.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.13% of Front Yard Residential worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,748,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,062,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RESI shares. JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

