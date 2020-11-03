Rock Creek Group LP Sells 120,935 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,935 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up approximately 2.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.64% of PAR Technology worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $712.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

