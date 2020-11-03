Rock Creek Group LP Sells 199,267 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,267 shares during the period. Rimini Street makes up about 1.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 1.14% of Rimini Street worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 58.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

