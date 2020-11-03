Rock Creek Group LP Sells 199,267 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,267 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street accounts for 1.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 1.14% of Rimini Street worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 123.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rimini Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rimini Street by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 28.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of RMNI opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

