Rock Creek Group LP Sells 47,619 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,619 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.41. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

