Rock Creek Group LP Sells 556 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

