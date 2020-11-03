Rock Creek Group LP Takes $1.60 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after buying an additional 1,660,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vipshop by 104.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vipshop by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

