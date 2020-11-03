Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.06% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 151,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

