Rock Creek Group LP Trims Stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for 2.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BOCOM International cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.