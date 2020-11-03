Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,737.44 ($22.70).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 957.20 ($12.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 953.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,153.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.