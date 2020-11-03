Rupee Hits Market Capitalization of $117,475.03 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Rupee has a total market cap of $117,475.03 and $25.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005198 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,886,900 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

