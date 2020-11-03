salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,938,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,594,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $5,379,403.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 722,891 shares of company stock worth $173,714,612. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

