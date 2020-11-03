SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $357.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $361.00 to $357.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.00.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $293.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,834.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.93. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

