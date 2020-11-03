Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.24% of Scientific Games worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scientific Games by 747.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1,331.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 14.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 81,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

