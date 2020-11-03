Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.32 ($86.26).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €69.25 ($81.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

